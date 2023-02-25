Who's Playing

Hampton @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Hampton 8-22; North Carolina A&T 12-18

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Hampton Pirates are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Corbett Sports Center. Hampton will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for North Carolina A&T as they fell 73-71 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday. North Carolina A&T's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Duncan Powell, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Marcus Watson, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Hampton beat the Monmouth Hawks 86-81 on Thursday. Hampton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Kyrese Mullen led the charge as he posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.

North Carolina A&T is now 12-18 while the Pirates sit at 8-22. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina A&T has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Hampton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Hampton have won four out of their last seven games against North Carolina A&T.