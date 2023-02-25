Who's Playing

Hampton @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Hampton 8-22; North Carolina A&T 12-18

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Hampton Pirates will be on the road. Hampton and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. The Pirates will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Hampton didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 86-81 victory. Hampton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Kyrese Mullen led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Carolina A&T as they fell 73-71 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday. Despite the loss, the Aggies had strong showings from forward Duncan Powell, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Marcus Watson, who had 21 points.

The Pirates' win brought them up to 8-22 while North Carolina A&T's loss pulled them down to 12-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hampton has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. North Carolina A&Ts have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hampton have won four out of their last seven games against North Carolina A&T.