Who's Playing

Towson @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Towson 12-7; North Carolina A&T 9-11

What to Know

The Towson Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Tigers and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Towson won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

The Hofstra Pride typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Towson proved too difficult a challenge. Towson took their contest against Hofstra by a conclusive 68-47 score. The oddsmakers were on Towson's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates on the road on Monday as they won 79-67.

The wins brought the Tigers up to 12-7 and the Aggies to 9-11. Towson is 8-3 after wins this year, North Carolina A&T 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Tigers are a 5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.