Who's Playing

Towson @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Towson 12-7; North Carolina A&T 9-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Towson Tigers will be on the road. Towson and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hofstra Pride typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Tigers proved too difficult a challenge. Towson made easy work of the Pride and carried off a 68-47 victory. The oddsmakers were on Towson's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T had enough points to win and then some against the Hampton Pirates on Monday, taking their game 79-67.

The wins brought Towson up to 12-7 and the Aggies to 9-11. The Tigers are 8-3 after wins this year, North Carolina A&T 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.