Who's Playing

Delaware State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Delaware State 1-15; North Carolina Central 9-8

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 11-3 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. North Carolina Central and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The Eagles are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Saturday North Carolina Central sidestepped the South Carolina State Bulldogs for a 71-67 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Carolina State made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Delaware State lost a heartbreaker to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Hornets fell just short of Maryland-Eastern Shore by a score of 68-66.

The Eagles are now 9-8 while Delaware State sits at 1-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central comes into the game boasting the 14th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.4. Less enviably, Delaware State is 354th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

Series History

North Carolina Central have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.