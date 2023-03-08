Who's Playing

Delaware State @ North Carolina Central

Regular Season Records: Delaware State 6-23; North Carolina Central 17-11

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the North Carolina Central Eagles are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Delaware State has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Eagles and is hoping to record their first win since Jan. 11 of 2020.

Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central bagged a 71-64 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs last Thursday.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State is stumbling into the contest with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Eagles rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in North Carolina Central's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Carolina Central have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.