Who's Playing
Delaware State @ North Carolina Central
Regular Season Records: Delaware State 6-23; North Carolina Central 17-11
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the North Carolina Central Eagles are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 8 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Delaware State has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Eagles and is hoping to record their first win since Jan. 11 of 2020.
Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 64-58 to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.
Meanwhile, North Carolina Central bagged a 71-64 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs last Thursday.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State is stumbling into the contest with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Eagles rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in North Carolina Central's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
North Carolina Central have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - North Carolina Central 66 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 21, 2023 - North Carolina Central 74 vs. Delaware State 55
- Feb 19, 2022 - North Carolina Central 84 vs. Delaware State 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - North Carolina Central 73 vs. Delaware State 49
- Dec 18, 2021 - North Carolina Central 86 vs. Delaware State 53
- Mar 11, 2020 - North Carolina Central 92 vs. Delaware State 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - North Carolina Central 72 vs. Delaware State 45
- Jan 11, 2020 - Delaware State 68 vs. North Carolina Central 66
- Mar 14, 2019 - North Carolina Central 75 vs. Delaware State 57
- Feb 11, 2019 - North Carolina Central 87 vs. Delaware State 52
- Jan 14, 2019 - North Carolina Central 71 vs. Delaware State 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina Central 72 vs. Delaware State 61
- Jan 03, 2018 - North Carolina Central 65 vs. Delaware State 62
- Jan 30, 2017 - North Carolina Central 82 vs. Delaware State 74
- Jan 10, 2017 - Delaware State 69 vs. North Carolina Central 68
- Jan 27, 2016 - Delaware State 71 vs. North Carolina Central 60