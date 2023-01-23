Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 10-8; North Carolina Central 10-8

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 12-1 against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. North Carolina Central has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Maryland-Eastern Shore at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hawks winning the first 79-66 and the Eagles taking the second 68-56.

While not quite a landslide, the game between North Carolina Central and the Delaware State Hornets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as North Carolina Central wrapped it up with a 74-55 win at home.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Maryland-Eastern Shore beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 76-70 this past Saturday.

North Carolina Central is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 10-3-1 ATS and Maryland-Eastern Shore 10-5.

The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 10-8 and Maryland-Eastern Shore to 10-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central enters the matchup with 17.1 takeaways on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. But the Hawks are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 15th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.4. We'll see if that edge gives Maryland-Eastern Shore a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.40

Odds

The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina Central have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.