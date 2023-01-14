Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-15; North Carolina Central 8-8

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Carolina Central and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina State winning the first 74-68 at home and North Carolina Central taking the second 67-62.

The Coppin State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central managed a 64-59 win over Coppin State. It took nine tries, but North Carolina Central can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 90-85 to the Morgan State Bears.

North Carolina Central is now 8-8 while South Carolina State sits at 3-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central comes into the contest boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. Less enviably, South Carolina State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.30% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina State.