Who's Playing
South Carolina State @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-15; North Carolina Central 8-8
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Carolina Central and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina State winning the first 74-68 at home and North Carolina Central taking the second 67-62.
The Coppin State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central managed a 64-59 win over Coppin State. It took nine tries, but North Carolina Central can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 90-85 to the Morgan State Bears.
North Carolina Central is now 8-8 while South Carolina State sits at 3-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina Central comes into the contest boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. Less enviably, South Carolina State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.30% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
Series History
North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - North Carolina Central 67 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Feb 07, 2022 - South Carolina State 74 vs. North Carolina Central 68
- Feb 02, 2021 - North Carolina Central 64 vs. South Carolina State 63
- Feb 01, 2021 - North Carolina Central 91 vs. South Carolina State 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - North Carolina Central 83 vs. South Carolina State 82
- Feb 01, 2020 - North Carolina Central 73 vs. South Carolina State 56
- Feb 25, 2019 - North Carolina Central 72 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - South Carolina State 102 vs. North Carolina Central 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - North Carolina Central 85 vs. South Carolina State 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - South Carolina State 91 vs. North Carolina Central 75