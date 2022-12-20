Who's Playing

The Citadel @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: The Citadel 5-6; North Carolina Central 5-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the The Citadel Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The Eagles are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

North Carolina Central was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, The Citadel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Longwood Lancers.

North Carolina Central is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

North Carolina Central is now 5-7 while The Citadel sits at 5-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Citadel has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.