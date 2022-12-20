Who's Playing

The Citadel @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: The Citadel 5-6; North Carolina Central 5-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the The Citadel Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The Eagles are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

North Carolina Central was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, The Citadel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Longwood Lancers.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

Series History

The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.