Who's Playing
The Citadel @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: The Citadel 5-6; North Carolina Central 5-7
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the The Citadel Bulldogs in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The Eagles are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
North Carolina Central was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-70 to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, The Citadel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-70 to the Longwood Lancers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 06, 2021 - The Citadel 80 vs. North Carolina Central 67