Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 4-2; North Carolina Central 3-3

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will take on the North Carolina Central Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. UNC-Asheville earned an 82-66 win in their most recent contest against North Carolina Central in December of last year.

UNC-Asheville had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday, taking their matchup 73-61.

Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-53 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNC-Asheville is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 4-2 and North Carolina Central to 3-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC-Asheville and North Carolina Central clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Asheville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.