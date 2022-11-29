Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 4-2; North Carolina Central 3-3
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-53 victory.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday, taking their game 73-61.
The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 3-3 and UNC-Asheville to 4-2. North Carolina Central is 1-0 after wins this season, UNC-Asheville 2-1.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 04, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 82 vs. North Carolina Central 66