Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 4-2; North Carolina Central 3-3

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-53 victory.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Saturday, taking their game 73-61.

The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 3-3 and UNC-Asheville to 4-2. North Carolina Central is 1-0 after wins this season, UNC-Asheville 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.