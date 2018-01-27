How to watch North Carolina-NC State: TV, times, streaming online, line, pick

On Saturday, new NC State coach Kevin Keatts will try and accomplish what the Wolfpack program hasn't since the 2014 season: a win over in-state powerhouse North Carolina on its home floor.

The Tar Heels are coming off a disheartening road loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg that took place on Monday, and at 5-3 in ACC play, will likely come out swinging with hopes to keep its regular season conference title hopes alive. That sense of urgency will likely be heightened in an in-state rivalry that has been painfully lopsided in favor of UNC in recent years.

Meanwhile, NC State (14-7) enters the game on an uptick. The Pack held off Pittsburgh to notch a crucial road win, and another win on the road in the Dean Smith Center on Saturday would put them a game above .500 in league play through 9 games.

Viewing information

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET



Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina



TV: CBS



Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



