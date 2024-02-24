Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Boston College 15-11, North Carolina State 16-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Boston College Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at PNC Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored North Carolina State on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Orange 87-83. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina State in their matchups with the Orange: they've now lost seven in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was DJ Horne, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 0 assists. That was a full 38.6% of North Carolina State's points, marking the fourth time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. Another player making a difference was Ben Middlebrooks, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 43-43 at halftime, Boston College was not quite the Seminoles' equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Eagles fell 84-76 to the Seminoles.

Like Boston College, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Jaeden Zackery led the charge by scoring 19 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Wolfpack have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-10 record this season. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-11.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina State beat the Eagles 84-78 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does North Carolina State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Eagles turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.