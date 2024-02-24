Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Boston College 15-11, North Carolina State 16-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at PNC Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 43-43 at halftime, Boston College was not quite the Seminoles' equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Eagles fell 84-76 to the Seminoles.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaeden Zackery, who scored 19 points along with two steals. Quinten Post was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Orange 87-83. North Carolina State has struggled against the Orange recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Like Boston College, North Carolina State lost despite seeing results from several players. DJ Horne led the charge by going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 0 assists. That was a full 38.6% of North Carolina State's points, marking the fourth time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Middlebrooks, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 15-11. As for the Wolfpack, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-10 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boston College is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Boston College is playing as the underdog, but their 2-7-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

North Carolina State is a 4.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.