Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-1, North Carolina State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Charleston Southern has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7:00 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact Charleston Southern proved on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 102-61 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-28.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack made easy work of the Wildcats on Friday and carried off a 84-64 victory. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Jayden Taylor, who earned 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of DJ Burns Jr., who earned 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Buccaneers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Wolfpack, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Charleston Southern was dealt a punishing 95-61 defeat at the hands of North Carolina State in their previous matchup back in November of 2020. Can Charleston Southern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State has won both of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 6 years.