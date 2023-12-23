Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Detroit 0-12, North Carolina State 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be home for the holidays to greet the Detroit Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena. The timing is sure in North Carolina State's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Detroit has not had much luck on the away from home, with ten straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact North Carolina State proved on Wednesday. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over the Billikens.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to Casey Morsell, who scored 21 points. Less helpful for North Carolina State was Jayden Taylor's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Chippewas on Thursday and fell 75-63. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Wolfpack have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 61 points per game. The only thing between North Carolina State and another offensive beatdown is Detroit. Will they be able to keep them contained?

North Carolina State took their victory against Detroit in their previous meeting back in November of 2019 by a conclusive 84-65. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.