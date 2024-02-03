Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Georgia Tech 10-11, North Carolina State 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at PNC Arena. North Carolina State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Georgia Tech in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Georgia Tech can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 74-73 win over the Tar Heels. The victory was just what Georgia Tech needed coming off of a 91-67 defeat in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kyle Sturdivant, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Naithan George, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Hurricanes by a score of 74-68 on Tuesday.

DJ Horne was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 24 points. Another player making a difference was Casey Morsell, who scored 17 points.

The Yellow Jackets' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-11. As for the Wolfpack, their victory bumped their record up to 14-7.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, North Carolina State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Georgia Tech's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Georgia Tech came up short against the Wolfpack in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 72-64. Can Georgia Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 8-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.