Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-5, North Carolina State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina

William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. Md.-E. Shore might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Hawks came up short against the Pirates and fell 63-52. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Md.-E. Shore in their matchups with East Carolina: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 52 points in their last matchup, North Carolina State made sure to put some points up on the board against Boston College on Saturday. The Wolfpack came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 84-78.

North Carolina State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of DJ Horne, who scored 21 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Jayden Taylor, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Mohamed Diarra, who scored 8 points along with 18 rebounds.

The last time the Hawks won on the road was back last Saturday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.5 points per game. As for the Wolfpack, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

While only North Carolina State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the game looks promising for North Carolina State, as the team is favored by a full 25 points. This contest will be Md.-E. Shore's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Md.-E. Shore have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 25-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.