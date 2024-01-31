Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for North Carolina State after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against Miami.

If North Carolina State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-7 in no time. On the other hand, Miami will have to make due with a 14-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Miami 14-6, North Carolina State 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Miami Hurricanes and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at PNC Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hurricanes beat the Panthers 72-68. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami.

Miami's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Omier has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Wooga Poplar, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 77-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for North Carolina State in their matchups with Syracuse: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their loss, North Carolina State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DJ Horne, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for North Carolina State was Casey Morsell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Hurricanes' win bumped their record up to 14-6. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

North Carolina State is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.