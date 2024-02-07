Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Pittsburgh 14-8, North Carolina State 15-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Carolina State is 8-2 against the Panthers since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. North Carolina State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Wolfpack were able to grind out a solid win over the Yellow Jackets, taking the game 82-76. That's two games straight that North Carolina State has won by exactly six points.

North Carolina State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was DJ Horne out in front who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. Horne continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jayden Taylor, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Even though Pittsburgh has not done well against the Fighting Irish recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Panthers walked away with a 70-60 victory over the Fighting Irish. The win made it back-to-back wins for Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack's victory bumped their record up to 15-7. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina State came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 68-60. Can North Carolina State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.