Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Carolina State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UT Martin 46-35.

If North Carolina State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, UT Martin will have to make due with a 6-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: UT Martin 6-4, North Carolina State 6-2

What to Know

North Carolina State will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

North Carolina State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 93-61 victory over the Hawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Carolina State.

Jayden Taylor was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of LJ Thomas, who scored ten points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Martin proved on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Royals 110-52 at home. That 110-52 margin sets a new team best for UT Martin this season.

The Wolfpack's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Skyhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as North Carolina State and UT Martin are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been even better at 87 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 19.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolfpack, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 18-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

