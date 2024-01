Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Virginia 11-3, North Carolina State 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at PNC Arena. The timing is sure in North Carolina State's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while Virginia has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses dating back to last season.

After a 85-82 finish the last time they played, North Carolina State and Notre Dame decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Wolfpack skirted by the Fighting Irish 54-52 on Wednesday on a last-minute layup from DJ Burns with but a second left in the second quarter. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:25 mark of the first half, when North Carolina State was facing a 18-6 deficit.

Virginia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 22 points or more this season. They blew past the Cardinals 77-53. The win was just what Virginia needed coming off of a 76-54 defeat in their prior contest.

Virginia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Dunn led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Reece Beekman, who scored 11 points along with eight assists and three steals.

The Wolfpack have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Cavaliers, their win bumped their record up to 11-3.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given North Carolina State's sizeable advantage in that area, Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Carolina State came up short against Virginia when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 63-50. Will North Carolina State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.