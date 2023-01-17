Who's Playing

Boston College @ North Carolina

Current Records: Boston College 8-10; North Carolina 12-6

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. BC and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last January, where the Tar Heels won 58-47, we could be in for a big score.

The Eagles suffered a grim 85-63 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday. Guard Jaeden Zackery (14 points) and guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12 points) were the top scorers for BC.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, UNC has finally found some success away from home. They put the hurt on the Louisville Cardinals with a sharp 80-59 victory. UNC can attribute much of their success to guard D'Marco Dunn, who had 14 points along with five rebounds, and forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points. Dunn's performance made up for a slower game against the Virginia Cavaliers last Tuesday. Dunn's points were the most he has had all season.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 6-12.

BC is now 8-10 while the Tar Heels sit at 12-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC is 16th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. UNC's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 80 points per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.