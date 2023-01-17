Who's Playing
Boston College @ North Carolina
Current Records: Boston College 8-10; North Carolina 12-6
What to Know
The Boston College Eagles are 1-7 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. BC and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last January, where the Tar Heels won 58-47, we could be in for a big score.
The Eagles suffered a grim 85-63 defeat to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday. Guard Jaeden Zackery (14 points) and guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12 points) were the top scorers for BC.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, UNC has finally found some success away from home. They put the hurt on the Louisville Cardinals with a sharp 80-59 victory. UNC can attribute much of their success to guard D'Marco Dunn, who had 14 points along with five rebounds, and forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 16 boards and 14 points. Dunn's performance made up for a slower game against the Virginia Cavaliers last Tuesday. Dunn's points were the most he has had all season.
The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 6-12.
BC is now 8-10 while the Tar Heels sit at 12-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: BC is 16th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average. UNC's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 80 points per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 16.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Carolina have won seven out of their last eight games against Boston College.
- Jan 26, 2022 - North Carolina 58 vs. Boston College 47
- Jan 02, 2022 - North Carolina 91 vs. Boston College 65
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston College 71 vs. North Carolina 70
- Mar 05, 2019 - North Carolina 79 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 09, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Boston College 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - North Carolina 90 vs. Boston College 82
- Feb 09, 2016 - North Carolina 68 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - North Carolina 89 vs. Boston College 62