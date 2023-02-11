Who's Playing
Clemson @ North Carolina
Current Records: Clemson 18-6; North Carolina 15-9
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Tar Heels came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 92-85. Four players on UNC scored in the double digits: guard Caleb Love (24), forward Armando Bacot (17), guard RJ Davis (16), and forward Pete Nance (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Armando Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Clemson was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. That makes it the first time this season Clemson has let down their home crowd. Guard Chase Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Clemson; Hunter finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 79-77. Will UNC repeat their success, or does Clemson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $54.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Clemson.
- Feb 08, 2022 - North Carolina 79 vs. Clemson 77
- Feb 02, 2021 - Clemson 63 vs. North Carolina 50
- Jan 11, 2020 - Clemson 79 vs. North Carolina 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - North Carolina 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Jan 30, 2018 - Clemson 82 vs. North Carolina 78
- Jan 16, 2018 - North Carolina 87 vs. Clemson 79
- Jan 03, 2017 - North Carolina 89 vs. Clemson 86
- Dec 30, 2015 - North Carolina 80 vs. Clemson 69