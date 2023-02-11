Who's Playing

Clemson @ North Carolina

Current Records: Clemson 18-6; North Carolina 15-9

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Tar Heels came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 92-85. Four players on UNC scored in the double digits: guard Caleb Love (24), forward Armando Bacot (17), guard RJ Davis (16), and forward Pete Nance (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Armando Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Clemson was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-74 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. That makes it the first time this season Clemson has let down their home crowd. Guard Chase Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for Clemson; Hunter finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 79-77. Will UNC repeat their success, or does Clemson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Clemson.