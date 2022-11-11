Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ No. 1 North Carolina

Current Records: College of Charleston 1-0; North Carolina 1-0

What to Know

The #1 North Carolina Tar Heels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the College of Charleston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Dean E. Smith Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Tar Heels had enough points to win and then some against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, taking their contest 69-56. RJ Davis (17 points), Caleb Love (17 points), and Armando Bacot (16 points) were the top scorers for UNC.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston netted an 85-78 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs on Monday.

UNC didn't have too much trouble with College of Charleston on the road when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they won 94-83. Will UNC repeat their success, or do the Cougars have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won both of the games they've played against College of Charleston in the last eight years.