How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Duke @ North Carolina

Current Records: Duke 19-3; North Carolina 10-12

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the #7 Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for UNC in their past three games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.

UNC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 65-59 to the Florida State Seminoles. Guard Cole Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for the Tar Heels and finished with 16 points on 5-for-22 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Duke beat the Boston College Eagles 63-55 on Tuesday. The top scorers for Duke were guard Tre Jones (18 points) and center Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Carey Jr.

UNC is now 10-12 while Duke sits at 19-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tar Heels enter the matchup with 3.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But Duke is even better: they come into the contest boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.1. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $134.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

North Carolina have won six out of their last 11 games against Duke.