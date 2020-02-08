How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch North Carolina vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ North Carolina
Current Records: Duke 19-3; North Carolina 10-12
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the #7 Duke Blue Devils at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for UNC in their past three games, so Duke might be catching them at a good time.
UNC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 65-59 to the Florida State Seminoles. Guard Cole Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for the Tar Heels and finished with 16 points on 5-for-22 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Duke beat the Boston College Eagles 63-55 on Tuesday. The top scorers for Duke were guard Tre Jones (18 points) and center Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Carey Jr.
UNC is now 10-12 while Duke sits at 19-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tar Heels enter the matchup with 3.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But Duke is even better: they come into the contest boasting the fourth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.1. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $134.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won six out of their last 11 games against Duke.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Duke 74 vs. North Carolina 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - North Carolina 79 vs. Duke 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - North Carolina 88 vs. Duke 72
- Mar 09, 2018 - North Carolina 74 vs. Duke 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Duke 74 vs. North Carolina 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - North Carolina 82 vs. Duke 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Duke 93 vs. North Carolina 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - North Carolina 90 vs. Duke 83
- Feb 09, 2017 - Duke 86 vs. North Carolina 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - North Carolina 76 vs. Duke 72
- Feb 17, 2016 - Duke 74 vs. North Carolina 73
