Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ North Carolina

Current Records: Georgia Tech 6-3; North Carolina 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the North Carolina Tar Heels are heading back home. The Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC won both of their matches against Georgia Tech last season (79-62 and 88-65) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

UNC came up short against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, falling 80-72. Guard RJ Davis (18 points), guard Caleb Love (18 points), and forward Pete Nance (18 points) were the top scorers for UNC.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Georgia Bulldogs 79-77. The Yellow Jackets got double-digit scores from four players: guard Miles Kelly (17), forward Ja'von Franklin (13), forward Jalon Moore (12), and guard Deivon Smith (10).

Georgia Tech's victory lifted them to 6-3 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. On Tuesday Georgia Tech relied heavily on Ja'von Franklin, who had 13 points along with nine boards. It will be up to North Carolina's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia Tech.