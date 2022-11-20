Who's Playing

James Madison @ No. 1 North Carolina

Current Records: James Madison 4-0; North Carolina 3-0

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes are on the road again on Sunday and play against the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels at noon ET Nov. 20 at Dean E. Smith Center. James Madison knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully the Tar Heels like a good challenge.

James Madison made easy work of the Howard Bison on Tuesday and carried off a 95-69 victory. The Dukes were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, UNC didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 win. UNC got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Pete Nance out in front picking up 18 points in addition to five boards and three blocks.

The wins brought James Madison up to 4-0 and the Tar Heels to 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dukes come into the matchup boasting the eighth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 22.5. But UNC enters the contest with only nine turnovers per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.