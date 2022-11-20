Who's Playing

James Madison @ No. 1 North Carolina

Current Records: James Madison 4-0; North Carolina 3-0

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes' road trip will continue as they head to Dean E. Smith Center at noon ET Sunday to face off against the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels. Averaging 105.25 points in their past four games, James Madison's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so the Tar Heels better be ready for a challenge.

Everything went James Madison's way against the Howard Bison last Tuesday as they made off with a 95-69 win.

Meanwhile, UNC didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs last week, but they still walked away with a 72-66 victory. UNC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Pete Nance led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks.

James Madison is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Dukes up to 4-0 and the Tar Heels to 3-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: James Madison ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 22.5 on average. But UNC enters the matchup with only nine turnovers per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Dukes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.