Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ North Carolina

Current Records: Notre Dame 8-7; North Carolina 10-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 11:30 a.m. ET Jan. 7 at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

UNC was able to grind out a solid win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday, winning 88-79. North Carolina's guard RJ Davis was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame came up short against the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday, falling 70-63. Notre Dame's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Dane Goodwin, who had 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

UNC's victory brought them up to 10-5 while Notre Dame's loss pulled them down to 8-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UNC is stumbling into the matchup with the 29th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.9 on average. The Fighting Irish have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 13-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won nine out of their last 12 games against Notre Dame.