Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ North Carolina

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-7; North Carolina 15-6

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Pitt and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

This past Saturday, the Panthers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 71-68. Pitt can attribute much of their success to guard Jamarius Burton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards along with seven dimes.

Speaking of close games: UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Syracuse Orange last week, sneaking past 72-68. North Carolina's forward Pete Nance was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 21 points.

Pitt is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Pitt came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tar Heels in the teams' previous meeting last December, sneaking past 76-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Panthers since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last 11 games against Pittsburgh.