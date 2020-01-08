How to watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ North Carolina

Current Records: Pittsburgh 10-4; North Carolina 8-6

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 6-0 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. UNC's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Pitt at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC will be hoping to build upon the 85-60 win they picked up against Pitt the last time they played in last January.

The Tar Heels lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a decisive 96-83 margin. F Garrison Brooks did his best for UNC, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pitt was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-65 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. G Trey McGowens had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.

The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-9 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last six years.