How to watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ North Carolina
Current Records: Pittsburgh 10-4; North Carolina 8-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels are 6-0 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. UNC's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Pitt at 7 p.m. ET at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC will be hoping to build upon the 85-60 win they picked up against Pitt the last time they played in last January.
The Tar Heels lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a decisive 96-83 margin. F Garrison Brooks did his best for UNC, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Pitt was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 69-65 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. G Trey McGowens had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.
The Tar Heels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-9 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last six years.
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - North Carolina 80 vs. Pittsburgh 78
- Mar 10, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 14, 2016 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64
-
