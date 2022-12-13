Who's Playing

The Citadel @ North Carolina

Current Records: The Citadel 5-4; North Carolina 6-4

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the The Citadel Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels will be strutting in after a win while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UNC proved too difficult a challenge. UNC took down Georgia Tech 75-59. UNC relied on the efforts of forward Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards, and guard RJ Davis, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Bacot has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-57 walloping at the College of Charleston Cougars' hands.

The Tar Heels' victory brought them up to 6-4 while The Citadel's loss pulled them down to 5-4. UNC is 4-1 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.