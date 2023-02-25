Who's Playing
Virginia @ North Carolina
Current Records: Virginia 21-5; North Carolina 17-11
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tar Heels and the #6 Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC will be strutting in after a win while Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.
UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday, sneaking past 63-59. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Armando Bacot (16), guard Caleb Love (16), guard RJ Davis (12), and forward Pete Nance (11).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Virginia on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a 63-48 bruising from the Boston College Eagles. Guard Kihei Clark wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cavaliers; Clark played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.
The Tar Heels' victory brought them up to 17-11 while Virginia's defeat pulled them down to 21-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, Virginia comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.9.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won nine out of their last 13 games against North Carolina.
- Jan 10, 2023 - Virginia 65 vs. North Carolina 58
- Mar 10, 2022 - North Carolina 63 vs. Virginia 43
- Jan 08, 2022 - North Carolina 74 vs. Virginia 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Virginia 60 vs. North Carolina 48
- Feb 15, 2020 - Virginia 64 vs. North Carolina 62
- Dec 08, 2019 - Virginia 56 vs. North Carolina 47
- Feb 11, 2019 - Virginia 69 vs. North Carolina 61
- Mar 10, 2018 - Virginia 71 vs. North Carolina 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Virginia 61 vs. North Carolina 49
- Feb 27, 2017 - Virginia 53 vs. North Carolina 43
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Carolina 65 vs. Virginia 41
- Mar 12, 2016 - North Carolina 61 vs. Virginia 57
- Feb 27, 2016 - Virginia 79 vs. North Carolina 74