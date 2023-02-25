Who's Playing

Virginia @ North Carolina

Current Records: Virginia 21-5; North Carolina 17-11

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tar Heels and the #6 Virginia Cavaliers will face off in an ACC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC will be strutting in after a win while Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.

UNC came out on top in a nail-biter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday, sneaking past 63-59. UNC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Armando Bacot (16), guard Caleb Love (16), guard RJ Davis (12), and forward Pete Nance (11).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Virginia on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a 63-48 bruising from the Boston College Eagles. Guard Kihei Clark wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cavaliers; Clark played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Tar Heels' victory brought them up to 17-11 while Virginia's defeat pulled them down to 21-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC, Virginia comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won nine out of their last 13 games against North Carolina.