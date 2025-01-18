Who's Playing

Kansas City Roos @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Kansas City 10-9, North Dakota 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, North Dakota is heading back home. They and the Kansas City Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

North Dakota is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 7, 2023 on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: North Dakota lost to S. Dak. State, and North Dakota lost bad. The score wound up at 109-73. The Fighting Hawks have struggled against the Jackrabbits recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Kansas City couldn't handle N. Dak. State on Thursday and fell 71-64. The Roos have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

North Dakota's loss dropped their record down to 7-13. As for Kansas City, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas City struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Dakota lost to Kansas City at home by a decisive 65-47 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can North Dakota avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Dakota and Kansas City both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.