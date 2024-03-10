Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 14-17, North Dakota 18-13

What to Know

North Dakota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. Neb.-Omaha took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on North Dakota, who comes in off a win.

North Dakota's and South Dakota's contest last Saturday was close at halftime, but North Dakota turned on the heat in the second half with 50 points. The Fighting Hawks took their match at home with ease, bagging a 95-66 victory over the Coyotes. With that win, North Dakota brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Neb.-Omaha found out the hard way last Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Tommies on the road and fell 88-61. Neb.-Omaha was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-20.

The Fighting Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-13 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Dakota took their victory against Neb.-Omaha when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 99-78. With North Dakota ahead 51-31 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 2-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.