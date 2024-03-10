Who's Playing
Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 14-17, North Dakota 18-13
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
North Dakota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. Neb.-Omaha took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on North Dakota, who comes in off a win.
North Dakota's and South Dakota's contest last Saturday was close at halftime, but North Dakota turned on the heat in the second half with 50 points. The Fighting Hawks took their match at home with ease, bagging a 95-66 victory over the Coyotes. With that win, North Dakota brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Neb.-Omaha found out the hard way last Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Tommies on the road and fell 88-61. Neb.-Omaha was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-20.
The Fighting Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-13 record this season. As for the Mavericks, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-17.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
North Dakota took their victory against Neb.-Omaha when the teams last played back in February by a conclusive 99-78. With North Dakota ahead 51-31 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Odds
North Dakota is a slight 2-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 145 points.
Series History
Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.
- Feb 08, 2024 - North Dakota 99 vs. Neb.-Omaha 78
- Jan 11, 2024 - Neb.-Omaha 79 vs. North Dakota 61
- Feb 11, 2023 - North Dakota 76 vs. Neb.-Omaha 73
- Jan 12, 2023 - Neb.-Omaha 69 vs. North Dakota 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Dakota 92 vs. Neb.-Omaha 85
- Jan 06, 2022 - Neb.-Omaha 98 vs. North Dakota 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - North Dakota 81 vs. Neb.-Omaha 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - Neb.-Omaha 72 vs. North Dakota 62
- Feb 26, 2020 - Neb.-Omaha 84 vs. North Dakota 83
- Jan 08, 2020 - Neb.-Omaha 66 vs. North Dakota 62