Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 12-12, North Dakota 14-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Neb.-Omaha has not done well against the Tommies recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Mavericks secured a 69-65 W over the Tommies. The win made it back-to-back wins for Neb.-Omaha.

Meanwhile, North Dakota waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with five straight wins but they left with six. They had just enough and edged the Bison out 60-58. After a 91-75 finish the last time they played, North Dakota and the Bison decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The victory got the Mavericks back to even at 12-12. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-10.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Neb.-Omaha haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Neb.-Omaha strolled past the Fighting Hawks in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 79-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.