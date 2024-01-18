Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Oral Roberts 8-8, North Dakota 9-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

What to Know

Oral Roberts has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The point spread may have favored Oral Roberts on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 87-76 to the Tommies.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Roos by a score of 82-69. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but North Dakota was the better team in the second half.

The Golden Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Fighting Hawks, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Oral Roberts have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38% of their threes per game. It's a different story for North Dakota, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes per game this season. Given Oral Roberts' sizeable advantage in that area, North Dakota will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oral Roberts strolled past North Dakota when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 96-80. Does Oral Roberts have another victory up their sleeve, or will North Dakota turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.