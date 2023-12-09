Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Portland 5-5, North Dakota 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Dakota is heading back home. They will take on the Portland Pilots at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 1 on offense, a fact North Dakota found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 68-62 to the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, the Pilots couldn't handle the Bison on Thursday and fell 78-67. Portland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Fighting Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for the Pilots, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

North Dakota might still be hurting after the devastating 90-69 defeat they got from Portland in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will North Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Portland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.