Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: UMKC 10-15, North Dakota 15-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the UMKC Roos are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

North Dakota scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They blew past the Mavericks 99-78. With that win, North Dakota brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, UMKC fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Bison on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 82-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. UMKC has not had much luck with the Bison recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Fighting Hawks pushed their record up to 15-10 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.5 points per game. As for the Roos, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Dakota beat the Roos 82-69 when the teams last played back in January. Does North Dakota have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Roos turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

North Dakota has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UMKC.