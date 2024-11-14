Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-0, North Dakota 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After starting their season with three straight games on the road, North Dakota is finally coming home. They will look to take advantage of their home-court as they take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

North Dakota will roll into the game after a wild two-game stretch: they didn't score any points on Saturday, then bounced right back against Dickinson State on Tuesday. North Dakota steamrolled past Dickinson State 85-54. With the Fighting Hawks ahead 44-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley humbled UTEP with an 89-60 smackdown. The oddsmakers were on the Wolverines' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Utah Valley's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dominick Nelson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hayden Welling, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus three blocks.

Utah Valley was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UTEP only racked up eight.

North Dakota made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-1. As for Utah Valley, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

North Dakota came up short against Utah Valley when the teams last played back in November of 2018, falling 74-68. Will North Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Utah Valley has won both of the games they've played against North Dakota in the last 7 years.