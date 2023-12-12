Who's Playing

Waldorf Warriors @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Waldorf 0-1, North Dakota 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be playing at home against the Waldorf Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

North Dakota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 83-72 to the Pilots.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Amar Kuljuhovic, who scored 11 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kuljuhovic has scored all season. Another player making a difference was B.J. Omot, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Waldorf had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 93-71 to the Coyotes.

The Fighting Hawks' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-4. As for the Warriors, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything went North Dakota's way against Waldorf in their previous matchup back in December of 2015 as North Dakota made off with a 78-58 win. Will North Dakota repeat their success, or does Waldorf have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.