Who's Playing

Waldorf Warriors @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Waldorf 0-1, North Dakota 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be playing at home against the Waldorf Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

North Dakota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 83-72 to the Pilots.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Amar Kuljuhovic, who scored 11 points. Another player making a difference was B.J. Omot, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Waldorf had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 93-71 to the Coyotes.

The Fighting Hawks bumped their record down to 6-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26 points. As for the Warriors, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Waldorf struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went North Dakota's way against Waldorf when the teams last played back in December of 2015 as North Dakota made off with a 78-58 victory. Will North Dakota repeat their success, or does Waldorf have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Dakota won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.