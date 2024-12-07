Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Current Records: Weber State 4-5, North Dakota 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will face off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Weber State would be headed in after a victory, but N. Dak. State made sure that didn't happen. Weber State took a 77-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Dak. State. The Wildcats' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 87-81 to Eastern Washington.

North Dakota struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Eastern Washington posted 16.

Weber State now has a losing record at 4-5. As for North Dakota, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Weber State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Weber State is a slight 2-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Weber State.