Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota State
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-18; North Dakota State 9-15
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a game against the North Dakota State Bison since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Mavericks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Nebraska Omaha is now 7-18 while North Dakota State sits at 9-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska Omaha is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.
- Jan 14, 2023 - North Dakota State 78 vs. Nebraska Omaha 65
- Feb 03, 2022 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Dakota State 80 vs. Nebraska Omaha 66
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Nebraska Omaha 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - North Dakota State 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - North Dakota State 86 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Mar 12, 2019 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Nebraska Omaha 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 58 vs. North Dakota State 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 90 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Feb 24, 2018 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Nebraska Omaha 62
- Jan 25, 2018 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Nebraska Omaha 58
- Feb 25, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 96 vs. North Dakota State 92
- Dec 31, 2016 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 76 vs. North Dakota State 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. North Dakota State 82