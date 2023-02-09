Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-18; North Dakota State 9-15

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks haven't won a game against the North Dakota State Bison since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Mavericks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Nebraska Omaha is now 7-18 while North Dakota State sits at 9-15. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska Omaha is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Nebraska Omaha.