Who's Playing

Pacific @ North Dakota State

Current Records: Pacific 0-1; North Dakota State 0-2

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Pacific Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scheels Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

A win for North Dakota State just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 82-59 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Bison were surely aware of their 24-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Grant Nelson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Pacific came up short against the Stanford Cardinal on Monday, falling 88-78. Pacific's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jordan Ivy-Curry, who had 23 points.

The losses put North Dakota State at 0-2 and Pacific at 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Dakota State has only been able to knock down 35.10% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 60.40% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.