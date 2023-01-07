Who's Playing

South Dakota @ North Dakota State

Current Records: South Dakota 8-8; North Dakota State 5-11

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes haven't won a matchup against the North Dakota State Bison since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. South Dakota and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Coyotes came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Thursday, sneaking past 62-60. It took six tries, but South Dakota can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Dakota State proved too difficult a challenge. North Dakota State snuck past the Jackrabbits with a 65-59 win.

South Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Coyotes up to 8-8 and the Bison to 5-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Odds

The Bison are a 3.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against South Dakota.