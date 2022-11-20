Who's Playing

Montana State @ North Dakota

Current Records: Montana State 2-2; North Dakota 2-2

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Fighting Hawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Elon Phoenix this past Thursday, sneaking past 77-73.

Meanwhile, Montana State simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the Warner Pacific Knights at home 106-64.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota have won four out of their last seven games against Montana State.