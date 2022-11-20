Who's Playing
Montana State @ North Dakota
Current Records: Montana State 2-2; North Dakota 2-2
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are home Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. North Dakota isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Fighting Hawks came out on top in a nail-biter against the Elon Phoenix this past Thursday, sneaking past 77-73.
Meanwhile, Montana State simply couldn't be stopped this past Friday, as they easily beat the Warner Pacific Knights at home 106-64.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-2. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- they're both 0-1 after winning this season -- a win will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Dakota have won four out of their last seven games against Montana State.
- Nov 27, 2018 - Montana State 81 vs. North Dakota 76
- Mar 06, 2018 - North Dakota 76 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 01, 2018 - North Dakota 75 vs. Montana State 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - Montana State 79 vs. North Dakota 68
- Jan 12, 2017 - North Dakota 90 vs. Montana State 85
- Mar 05, 2016 - Montana State 89 vs. North Dakota 82
- Jan 14, 2016 - North Dakota 85 vs. Montana State 68