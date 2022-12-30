Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ North Dakota
Current Records: North Dakota State 3-11; North Dakota 6-8
What to Know
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the North Dakota State Bison last season on scores of 76-86 and 53-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Last week, North Dakota lost to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on the road by a decisive 75-62 margin.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State came up short against St. Thomas (MN) last Wednesday, falling 78-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Fighting Hawks, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.
North Dakota is now 6-8 while the Bison sit at 3-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota is stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against North Dakota.
- Feb 26, 2022 - North Dakota State 79 vs. North Dakota 53
- Dec 22, 2021 - North Dakota State 86 vs. North Dakota 76
- Jan 16, 2021 - North Dakota 82 vs. North Dakota State 78
- Jan 15, 2021 - North Dakota State 62 vs. North Dakota 45
- Dec 12, 2020 - North Dakota State 53 vs. North Dakota 52
- Mar 10, 2020 - North Dakota State 89 vs. North Dakota 53
- Feb 22, 2020 - North Dakota 71 vs. North Dakota State 68
- Jan 19, 2020 - North Dakota State 83 vs. North Dakota 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - North Dakota State 74 vs. North Dakota 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Dakota State 67 vs. North Dakota 65
- Jan 16, 2018 - North Dakota 86 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Dec 09, 2017 - North Dakota State 88 vs. North Dakota 79
- Dec 16, 2016 - North Dakota State 87 vs. North Dakota 70
- Dec 07, 2016 - North Dakota 74 vs. North Dakota State 56
- Dec 11, 2015 - North Dakota State 69 vs. North Dakota 67