Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ North Dakota

Current Records: North Dakota State 3-11; North Dakota 6-8

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the North Dakota State Bison last season on scores of 76-86 and 53-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last week, North Dakota lost to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on the road by a decisive 75-62 margin.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State came up short against St. Thomas (MN) last Wednesday, falling 78-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Fighting Hawks, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.

North Dakota is now 6-8 while the Bison sit at 3-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: North Dakota is stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. North Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against North Dakota.